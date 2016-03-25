Guns N’ Roses to Visit STL, First Time Since ’91 Riverport Riot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Have “Patience” Guns N’ Roses fans, because the band will be visiting St. Louis this summer.
It appears the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Famers will visit St. Louis as part of a summer reunion tour – Kansas City and Chicago, as well. The group released a tease video on Friday with a list of 21 destinations.
There is no further information about dates or venues at this time.
This would be the first time Guns N’ Roses has played in St. Louis since the Riverport Riot in 1991, when Axl Rose attacked an amateur photographer in the crowd and ended the show early. Dozens of people were injured in the ensuing riot.
Two of the band’s albums, “Use Your Illusion I and II,” feature terse language aimed at St. Louis in the “thank you” section of the album.
