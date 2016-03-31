VIDEO: Sneak Peek Of The New National Blues Museum

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – From W.C. Handy, to Muddy Waters, to Led Zeppelin, to Stevie Ray Vaughn – the history of the blues will come to life this weekend with the official opening of the National Blues Museum on Washington Avenue.
KMOX got a sneak preview of the new museum – see for yourself in the video above.
