Billy Busch Ups Grant’s Farm Bid $1 More Than Siblings

ST. LOUIS (News release) – Billy Busch has raised his offer to buy Grant’s Farm to $26,000,001, surpassing the $26 million counter-offer made on April 6 by four of his five brothers and sisters.

“It is my goal to buy Grant’s Farm, which our father, August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., opened to the public in 1954,” Busch said. “I am determined to buy and continue operating Grant’s Farm as a first-class family attraction for the benefit of all St. Louisans for many generations to come.”

Busch’s new offer for Grant’s Farm is about $1.8 million more than the $24.2 million he offered last November.

The Saint Louis Zoo was also interested in the attraction, but suddenly dropped its offer, two days after Billy Busch publicly shared his comprehensive, 10-year business plan to buy and operate Grant’s Farm from the Family Trust.

“The proposed sale to the Zoo was driven by the same four who, ironically, are now offering $26 million to buy it,” Busch said. “I do not want to get into a bidding war with my brothers and sisters, who I love, but if they and their advisors have been so intent on getting the Trust to sell Grant’s Farm, why do they now want to buy it? Why not authorize the trust to sell it to me? My plan would benefit each of us.”

Busch said, unlike his siblings’ proposal to buy Grant’s Farm, his offer is backed by a “rock solid, 10-year business plan that shows Grant’s Farm is financially sustainable for generations to come. It was professionally developed and has been vetted by one of the Big Four accounting firms.”

Grant’s Farm has been leased and operated by Anheuser-Busch since 1954. After the company was acquired in a hostile takeover in 2008 by Belgium-based AB InBev, the year-to-year lease agreement continued.

“My four brothers and sisters hope AB InBev will continue its yearly lease of Grant’s Farm,” Busch said. “However, each of them has publicly acknowledged the lease agreement with AB InBev, a global brewing giant, is no longer a viable, long-term solution to maintaining Grant’s Farm.”

That belief is what prompted four of the six siblings to try to sell Grant’s Farm to the Zoo, he said.

Additionally, he pointed out that three of the four siblings are no longer St. Louis-area residents: Andrew Busch lives in California; Peter Busch lives in Montana; and, Beatrice Busch von Gontard lives in Virginia. Their sister Trudy Busch Valentine is retired and lives in Ladue, Billy Busch said, adding “they simply do not have the intention of owning and running Grant’s Farm long-term.”

The Big House: Busch also said he would match the $8 million offer his four brothers and sisters submitted April 22 through their attorneys to buy the historic Busch Family Mansion and 22 surrounding acres for $8 million. That tract adjoins the 198-acre animal park and historic Bauernhof area of Grant’s Farm.

Billy Busch’s matching offer to buy the family mansion, often called “the Big House,” and 22 acres also includes an invitation to his brothers and sisters to join his proposed acquisition from the Trust as equal co-owners and to use and enjoy the Busch family home, just as they’ve always done, he said.

Beneficiary and “interested” Co-Trustee of the trust, their brother Adolphus A. Busch IV, publicly backed Billy’s proposed purchase offer of Grant’s Farm for months when the other siblings were trying to sell the property to the Zoo.

The decision regarding the future ownership of Grant’s Farm and the Busch Family Estate will be made by Wells Fargo, as the “disinterested” trustee of the Busch Family Real Estate Trust.

The original trust litigation, in which the four Busch siblings filed suit to separate the Grant’s Farm property from the Busch Family Real Estate Trust so it could be sold to the Zoo, will resume at 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Although the Zoo is no longer considering buying Grant’s Farm, it is believed the trial will focus on other matters related to the suit.

