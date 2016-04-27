Contested Missouri Religious-Objections Measure Voted Down

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A contested Missouri measure to protect businesses that deny services for same-sex weddings has been voted down.
The measure failed to advance Wednesday on a 6-6 vote in a House committee. It had previously passed the Senate.
The legislation drew opposition from LGBT-rights activists and some business leaders, who cited economic backlash in other states with laws perceived as discriminatory toward lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
If the measure passed the Legislature, it would have gone to voters to decide whether to amend the Missouri Constitution to bar government penalties against businesses that cite religion while denying some services for same-sex weddings.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment