Proposals for Future of Bevo Mill Filed – What’s in Store?

April 29, 2016 5:37 PM
Filed Under: Bevo Mill, microbrewery, Pat and Carol Schuchard, Paul and Wendy Hamilton

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two suitors seeking to re-open the Bevo Mill have filed formal applications with the city of St. Louis.

The proposals come from Paul and Wendy Hamilton, owners of Vin de Set, and from Pat and Carol Schuchard, owners of Boo Cat Club.

Both bidders want to create a microbrewery, restaurant and beer garden at the Bevo Mill.

A winner could be announced May 24.

