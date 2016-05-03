Illinois Retail Medical Marijuana Sales Top $2M in April

Associated Press May 3, 2016 7:19 PM
Filed Under: Illinois, marijuana, Medical, retail, sales

CHICAGO (AP) – The Illinois medical marijuana industry saw $2.2 million in retail sales during April, the largest one-month figure yet.

Program director Joseph Wright said Tuesday the program now includes 36 dispensaries and 6,200 qualified patients.

The average price for dry flower dropped to $12.88 per gram or about $365 per ounce. That’s significantly lower than when the sales started. Patient advocate and industry analyst Joel Erickson says the price drop may reflect special sales connected to the 4/20 marijuana holiday last month.

Regulated medical marijuana sales began Nov. 9 in Illinois. Since then, the shops have sold $8.5 million worth of medical marijuana products, including dry flower, concentrates and edibles.

The state allows its use for 39 medical conditions including cancer, glaucoma and seizures.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia