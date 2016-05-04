Give STL Day Raises $1.6 Million for Local Charities

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The third annual Give STL Day event raised northwards of $1.6 million to be split among over 900 area not-for-profit organizations.

“Amazingly, the final totals are looking very strong when you consider all that we went through and the national difficulties with the technology that we had,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation.

She said the website vendor, Kimbia, which they had worked with flawlessly the first two years of Give STL Day, experienced a “hardware problem” due to an overload of donations that shut the website down for more than nine hours.

Despite extending the event into Wednesday, they raised less than the $2.1 million-plus that they took in during last year’s drive.

Did that lengthy technical glitch keep them from exceeding the 2015 total?

“I can say that it absolutely did,” confirmed Bond. “It is unfortunate. I believe we could have reached my own personal goal of $3 million if the website had been up and running, and not collapsed under the weight of itself.”

Still, she said, the good news is that they did get a strong response and raised more than $1.6 million to split among 913 participating not-for-profit organizations.

“Every agency’s going to use the money differently,” according to Bond. “They each have their own mission, and some identified very specific targets and goals for the day, others I’m sure it will go towards their operations and meeting their missions.”

A check of the final leaderboard shows that animals were very popular among donors.

Garnering the most gifts by far, more than twice the amount of the second-place group, was Stray Rescue of St. Louis, which brought in $11,655 through 257 individual donations.

The second place organization also involves saving animals, Tenth Life Cat Rescue, which raised $5,400 through 122 gifts.

The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition ranked third with 114 donations that helped it raise just under $12,000.

“Thank you!” was Bond’s message to everyone who participated in Give STL Day. “It was just an amazing day for St. Louis, and it showed the resilience of donors who made lemonade out of lemons.”



(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook