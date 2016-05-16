Former STL Officer Charged in 2011 Shooting Death

(KMOX/AP) – (UPDATED 12 p.m. 5/17/16) – St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson just released a statement regarding the arrest of Jason Stockley:

“Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce’s decision to issue a warrant against former police officer Jason Stockley was the culmination of years of investigative work. Since becoming Police Commissioner in January 2013, I’ve continued to work with state and federal authorities to examine the facts of this case and seek criminal charges if warranted. The department spent countless hours on this case, all in an effort to ascertain the true facts of what occurred on December 20, 2011. I hold my officers to the highest standards. Stockley’s actions were in no way representative of the dedicated service of the men and women who serve on this department.”

A St. Louis prosecutor has charged a former St. Louis city police officer with first-degree murder. A judge ordered him held without bond.

St. Louis police and U.S. Marshals have arrested 35-year-old Jason Stockley, of Houson, Monday at his home on Chevy Chase Drive.

In 2011, Shockley pulled over 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith after a high-speed chase that began on Riverview Boulevard and Thekla Avenue.

Prosecutors say Stockley was on duty when he fired into Smith’s car after supposedly witnessing a drug transaction.

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce says the evidence in this case will include a dash cam video that shows Shockley cursing angrily and saying that he was going to kill the person he was chasing.

Also, Shockley’s DNA has reportedly been found on the gun that was in the victim’s car.

The former officer is accused of firing a total of five shots that killed Smith.

Online court records don’t show whether Stockley has an attorney.

Shockley left the force in 2013.

