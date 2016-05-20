University City Councilman Charged with Misdemeanor Assault

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) – A city councilman in the St. Louis suburb of University City is charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault for allegedly shoving a man during a public hearing.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 64-year-old L. Michael Glickert is due in court June 23. He is accused of pushing Bart Stewart at a March 22 meeting concerning the proposed construction of a new city police headquarters. The council later gave the go-ahead for the project.
Stewart attended the meeting with literature outlining a citizen effort to recall University City Mayor Shelly Welsch and Councilman Stephen Kraft. Stewart says Glickert took exception when Stewart put the literature on a table near the front of the room.
Glickert says he was simply intervening to remove what he called inappropriate material.
