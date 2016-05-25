Y98’s Jen Myers Fights Breast Cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Popular morning radio personality Jen Myers — of Phillips and Company on Y98 — told listeners Wednesday morning she has an aggressive form of breast cancer.

“Two weeks ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Myers announced, holding back tears. “I didn’t think at 41 years old, that this would be my story.”

Myers, who is married and the mother of two young children, told listeners she will undergo a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery next week.

“We don’t know the stage yet,” she told listeners. “We know it’s a grade three. And there’s one through three, with three being the fastest growing. So, it’s fast.”

Women with breast cancer choosing to have a double mastectomy has been on the rise for about 20 years now, according to SLU Care breast cancer surgeon Dr. Theresa Schwartz at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

“Having both breasts removed is a very common operation,” Schwartz says. “Especially in the younger patient population, mainly for peace of mind, also for reducing their risk of having a second cancer down the line, as well as for cosmetic symmetry whenever you’re getting reconstructed.”

Schwartz says invasive ductal carcinoma — like Jen Myers’ — is the most common type of breast cancer seen in the United States — accounting for about 80 percent of all the breast cancer diagnoses.

Myers’ decision to go public with her diagnosis is being praised by the Susan G. Komen Center in St. Louis.

“By hearing someone like Jen say, ‘Pay attention to your health, pay attention to your breast health, no one is normal,’ by hearing that from someone who does have a reputation like Jen, we would hope that they would stop and say, ‘OK, I need to take care of myself,” Susan G. Komen Executive Director Helen Chestnut says.

Chestnut says in St. Louis city and county, three women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer. Four people a week here — men and women — are dying from breast cancer. Of those diagnosed each month here with breast cancer, 35 of them are late-stage.

Myers says early indications are her breast cancer is stage one, but doctors won’t know until the surgery.

