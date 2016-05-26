KISS Frontmen to Open Rock & Brews Restaurant in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Rock & Brews, a rock-inspired restaurant brand co-founded by rock legends and KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, today announced its plans to expand into the St. Louis area.
The 18th Rock & Brews chain location is set to open this fall at the Chesterfield Commons Shopping Center – the chain’s first location in the St. Louis area and in Missouri.
Kirk Williams, the franchisee overseeing the Chesterfield location, said when Rock & Brews opens, it will feature at least 52 beers on draft, including selections from local craft brewers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The 8,600-square-foot space will display 35 televisions, most of which will play concert footage or music videos synced to rock music playing on the restaurant’s speakers.
Stanley and Simmons founded the chain with restaurateur and hotelier Michael Zislis, and concert promoters and brothers Dave and Dell Furano.
