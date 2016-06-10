Possible Case of Food Tampering in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOX) – The Waterloo Police Department is warning the public about a possible case of food tampering.
A resident reported finding a pill in their baby’s food Wednesday night. The pill was found in a Gerber oatmeal and banana cereal container purchased at a Waterloo Walmart.
Police say there are working with the FDA along with Walmart and Gerber on the incident. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Waterloo police.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment