Possible Case of Food Tampering in Waterloo

June 10, 2016 1:49 PM
Filed Under: food tampering, Gerber, Walmart, Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOX) – The Waterloo Police Department is warning the public about a possible case of food tampering.

A resident reported finding a pill in their baby’s food Wednesday night. The pill was found in a Gerber oatmeal and banana cereal container purchased at a Waterloo Walmart.

Police say there are working with the FDA along with Walmart and Gerber on the incident. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Waterloo police.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia