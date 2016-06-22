Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Blues’ Tarasenko to Feature on EA Sports NHL ’17

June 22, 2016 7:58 PM
ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – Millions of votes were tallied and Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko will grace the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 17 video game, available September 13th on XBox and PS-4.

Tarasenko beat Victor Hedman, Jamie Benn and finally — in the final round — San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski.

Tarasenko led the team in scoring last season — he’s the first Blues player on the cover since 2000.

