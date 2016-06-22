Blues’ Tarasenko to Feature on EA Sports NHL ’17

ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – Millions of votes were tallied and Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko will grace the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 17 video game, available September 13th on XBox and PS-4.
Tarasenko beat Victor Hedman, Jamie Benn and finally — in the final round — San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski.
Tarasenko led the team in scoring last season — he’s the first Blues player on the cover since 2000.
