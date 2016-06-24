Five St. Louisans Drafted in NHL’s 1st Round

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Friday night was a record-setting night for American hockey players and for those with St. Louis ties, as the NHL conducted the first round of its 2016 Draft.

Twelve U.S. players were picked, breaking a record for most ever picked in Round 1 from the country’s development programs.

A whopping five prospects who formerly played for the AAA Blues junior hockey team in St. Louis were among the 12.

Matthew Tkachuk (son of former St. Louis Blues player Keith) went 6th overall to Calgary.

Swansea, Ill. native Clayton Keller was picked 7th by Arizona.

The Ottawa Senators nabbed the son of former Blues player Jeff Brown, Logan Brown, with the 11th choice.

Minnesota opted for Luke Kunin at 15th.

Trent Frederic went to Boston at #29.

