AUDIO: Tage Thompson, the Blues 2016 1st Round Draft Pick

ST.LOUIS, MO (KMOX) On Friday night, the Blues selected NCAA freshman from the University of Connecticut, Tage Thompson, with their 2016 1st round draft pick. The Blues traded their initial 28th overall pick to the Washington Capitals for their 1st round pick (26th overall) to select Tage.
Thompson has a special connection with the Blues franchise and spoke with KMOX’s Alex Ferrario about being selected by St. Louis.
Thompson, the 6″5 forward, played in all 36 games during his rookie year. He ranked second on the team with 32 points (14 goals and 18 assists) and led the nation with 13 power play goals.
