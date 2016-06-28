Container Home in St. Charles Gets Preliminary Approval

Associated Press June 28, 2016 11:51 AM
Filed Under: shipping containers, St. Charles, Zak Smithey

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A St. Charles man is a step closer to being able to build a home made out of shipping containers after action by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

KTVI-TV reports the commission at a public hearing on Monday chose not to recommend that the city council adopt restrictions on homes made of shipping containers. A measure before the commission would have limited those homes to areas where mobile homes are located.

Zak Smithey told the commission that St. Charles, a St. Louis suburb, is a city full of unique homes, and his will be no different.

Commission member Steve Hollander is the architect of Smithey’s home. He says he cringes when government tries to limit freedom and individuality.

A second public hearing is July 5.

