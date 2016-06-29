New Video Expected to Be Released in Stockley Trial

Filed Under: Anthony Lamar Smith, bail, Bond, charged, Circuit Attorney, first degree, Jason Stockley, judge, meeting, metro, million dollars, murder, police, release, St. Louis, union, video
Eagleton Federal Courthouse in downtown St. Louis (Photo: Michael Calhoun/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A video related to a police shooting for which a former officer is charged with murder could be made public today.

Jason Stockley (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Jason Stockley (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

The St. Louis Police Officers Association says a federal judge will release video from the December 2011 police shooting of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.

Former St. Louis Metro Police Officer Jason Stockley was charged last month with first-degree murder, after the circuit attorney said “new evidence” came to light.

Stockley stepped out of jail Wednesday, a day after a St. Louis judge set his bail at $1 million, with the requirement that Stockley post at least 10 percent of it. That amount was covered by St. Louis Police Officers’ Association.

We don’t know yet what the video will show, but the police union says it will announce what it calls “damning revelations” about how and when the prosecutor first came into contact with the video.

(TM and ? Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen