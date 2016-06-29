New Video Expected to Be Released in Stockley Trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A video related to a police shooting for which a former officer is charged with murder could be made public today.
The St. Louis Police Officers Association says a federal judge will release video from the December 2011 police shooting of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.
Former St. Louis Metro Police Officer Jason Stockley was charged last month with first-degree murder, after the circuit attorney said “new evidence” came to light.
Stockley stepped out of jail Wednesday, a day after a St. Louis judge set his bail at $1 million, with the requirement that Stockley post at least 10 percent of it. That amount was covered by St. Louis Police Officers’ Association.
We don’t know yet what the video will show, but the police union says it will announce what it calls “damning revelations” about how and when the prosecutor first came into contact with the video.
