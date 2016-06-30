Cardinals Manager Ejected

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was ejected from a game against Kansas City in the sixth inning on Thursday night.
Matheny was tossed by home plate umpire Mike Everitt. It was Matheny’s first ejection this season.
Matheny appeared upset after the Royals called for a replay on a play at first base. The original call was changed and overturned in the Royals favor.
