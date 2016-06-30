Cardinals Manager Ejected

June 30, 2016 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Kansas City Royals, Mike Everitt, Mike Matheny, St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny goes face to face with home plate umpire Mike Everitt after being thrown out of the game in the sixth inning in a game against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis no June 30, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was ejected from a game against Kansas City in the sixth inning on Thursday night.

Matheny was tossed by home plate umpire Mike Everitt. It was Matheny’s first ejection this season.

Matheny appeared upset after the Royals called for a replay on a play at first base. The original call was changed and overturned in the Royals favor.

