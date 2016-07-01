Rauner, Lawmakers Not Done Yet With Illinois Budget

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois has a six-month spending plan in place, but lawmakers and Gov. Bruce Rauner want to reach a “grand compromise” this fall.

The new budget plan funds the state through the end of the calendar year, and funds K-12 education for the entire fiscal year.

Rauner wants a full year’s balanced budget, plus some of his business friendly reforms tackled. House Speaker Michael Madigan says those reforms shouldn’t be tied to the budget.

“Passing a budget,” Madigan says. “that meets our obligations to Illinois’ middle class, frail elderly, children and the most vulnerable has been, is, and will continue to be our most important job, not other agendas that hurt the middle class.”

Rauner says he won’t sign a full budget that’s out of balance and won’t approve a tax hike unless some of his reforms are adopted.

“I believe and I firmly hope that right now we’ve hit the bottom,” Rauner says. “This is the low point in the evolution of Illinois, and now we begin to move up.”

Lawmakers are next in Springfield this November for the fall veto session.

