290-Year-Old Town in Illinois May Not Get to 300

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – It’s been around for 294 years, but if it doesn’t raise $62,000 in the next 12 to 18 months, Prairie du Rocher in Randolph County might not see its 300th birthday.

As KMOX reported in May, Prairie du Rocher needs the money to pay for a survey of its levee system. Without the survey, FEMA will declare the levees don’t exist, and Chamber of Commerce President Amy Barbeau says that is a death sentence for Prairie du Rocher.

She says the town’s flood insurance rates would skyrocket, and they wouldn’t be able build property or businesses in the area.

Barbeau says they’ve received $9,000 so far from a GoFundMe page and direct donations, and have even turned to traditional fundraising efforts.

“We actually have a quilt that the local ladies in the quilt club put together, and we’ve been taking it sort of on tour to all the local businesses and some of the neighboring areas,” Barbeau says. “And I think we are going to hit $1,000 on quilt raffle sales.”

The countdown to the 12 to 18-month deadline started last Friday.

Prairie du Rocher is the oldest town in Illinois’ history and has a population of 650 people. It’s about an hour drive, south of St. Louis.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook