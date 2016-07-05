ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Y98’s Jen Myers is back on the job one month after her double mastectomy.

Jen’s double mastectomy surgery on June 1 removed two tumors in her left breast and all the lymph nodes under her left armpit.

She will undergo chemotherapy now for the next 16 weeks.

“So when I come back from vacation, I’ll work for a few days – I have chemo again that Wednesday, and then I’ll be off Thursday and Friday,” she says. “It looks like every third week I’ll do chemo on Wednesday, be off Thursday, Friday, still have Saturday and Sunday to recover, and be back to work on Monday – fingers crossed.”

Then six weeks of radiation after the holidays.

But she is thrilled to be back with Guy Phillips and her family on Y98.

“I’m so glad to be back and laughing, and, it’s been fun,” Jen says.

