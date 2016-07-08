Blues Sign Center Landon Ferraro

Landon Ferraro #29 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames on March 1, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Blues announced the signing of free agent center Landon Ferraro via Twitter on Friday.

The 24-year-old Canada native is the son of longtime NHL player Ray Ferraro.

Last season with Boston, Ferraro played in 58 games, logging 5 goals, 5 assists, and 20 penalty minutes.

St. Louis says his contract is a one-year two-way deal.

