Blues Sign Center Landon Ferraro

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Blues announced the signing of free agent center Landon Ferraro via Twitter on Friday.
The 24-year-old Canada native is the son of longtime NHL player Ray Ferraro.
Last season with Boston, Ferraro played in 58 games, logging 5 goals, 5 assists, and 20 penalty minutes.
St. Louis says his contract is a one-year two-way deal.
