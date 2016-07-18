Police Chief: Ballwin Officer Paralyzed from Neck Down

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOX) – Ballwin Police Chief Kevin Scott says injured Officer Mike Flamion was shot in the left side of his neck, causing a “catastrophic injury,” leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Flamion was shot during a traffic stop on July 8. The Ballwin Police Department recently posted that he is going to need long-term care.

Flamion remains in intensive care and is intubated, Scott says. He is alert, and recognizes his family, friends and coworkers.

While he will no longer be able to serve with the police department, Flamion will always be a Ballwin police officer, Scott says.

“Dine Out for Officer Mike Flamion” is happening Monday at participating Ballwin, Wildwood and other area restaurants. Many have promised anywhere between 15 and 100 percent of their profits to a fund set up to help Flamion and his family with medical bills.

