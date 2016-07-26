St. Louis Police Add Ice Cream Truck as Outreach Tool

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police have a new truck — an ice cream truck.

Police on Tuesday unveiled the new effort to reach out in a positive way to the community.

Police Chief Sam Dotson calls it “Operation Polar Cops,” an ice cream truck that will give away ice cream treats at various events and in neighborhoods.

Police say the goal is to provide a “fun environment for citizens to have positive interactions with our officers.”

.@ChiefSLMPD now announcing the launch of Operation Polar Cops with help from the kids of @bgcstlouis! #STLPolarCops pic.twitter.com/srsXkNgPJB — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) July 26, 2016

"In order to end violence, we have to build bridges & earn the trust of communities we serve." –@ChiefSLMPD pic.twitter.com/95sPCkFvg1 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) July 26, 2016

The first official ice cream from Operation Polar Cops is served! #STLPolarCops pic.twitter.com/wo8dinrgw2 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) July 26, 2016

St. Louis police, like many other departments around the nation, are trying to soften the often tense relationship with the community it serves.

Police in St. Louis have frequently been the subject of protests following fatal shootings of suspects, especially in the two years since Michael Brown’s death in nearby Ferguson.

