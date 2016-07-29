KMOX on the Campaign Trail with Eric Greitens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) — Is he an impostor? The attack ads against gubernatorial candidate Eric Gretiens say he’s not really a Republican and, in fact, he once attended the Democratic convention and cheered for President Obama.

On the road with Greitens, KMOX’s Michael Calhoun asked him: “Did you ever go to the DNC? Did you ever applaud for President Obama?”

“I did go, but as my opponents know, I was invited as the CEO of the Mission Continues,” Greitens responded. “I’m never going to apologize for working with Democrats, Republicans and independents to make sure that our veterans get the care that they deserve.”

On Total Information AM, Greitens — a former Navy SEAL — was also asked about other issues, including how he’d create jobs.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who’s started and run his own business,” he said, “and not only have I done that but I’ve worked with veterans as they’ve come home helping them to start and run their own businesses.”

Earlier, after a rally in Springfield, Missouri, Greitens reacted to news that Democrats plan to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars against him before the Republican primary.

While in Springfield, @EricGreitens reacted to Democrats spending against him before the GOP primary pic.twitter.com/FnIpUbvhpe — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) July 30, 2016

