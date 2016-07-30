KMOX On the Campaign Trail with the GOP Candidates for Governor

All this week, Total Information AM has been on the road with the Republican candidates for Missouri Governor. Every poll shows this to be a race that’s too-close-to-call. Debates have revealed personal conflicts, but not much difference between them in terms of policy. Their ads dominate seemingly every commercial break.

The winner of this primary will face Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster in the fall’s general election to replace Gov. Jay Nixon.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun spent the week on the campaign trail with each candidate, broadcasting from a manufacturing plant, campaign bus, campaign office and, in one case, a Missouri-made F-150.

If this week’s schedule doesn’t give it away, southwest Missouri is an essential stop for Republican candidates.

MONDAY

Wellston, Mo.

Businessman John Brunner gives Michael a tour of his company, Vi-Jon, in north St. Louis County, which manufactures Germ-X hand sanitizer and other drugstore products. Then, they ride Brunner’s campaign bus to a rally as he talks about how his business acumen would help with issues from the economy to the University of Missouri. LISTEN HERE >>

TUESDAY

Springfield, Mo.

Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder doesn’t have a campaign bus. Instead, he’s driving his F-150 truck across the state. He’s also the only candidate to win a statewide election. He tells Michael why St. Louis’ entrepreneurial community could help save the state and describes — while on the treadmill — what living on the campaign trail is like. LISTEN HERE >>

WEDNESDAY

Kansas City

All four candidates found themselves in Kansas City for the final debate of the primary season. Michael talked with the KC Chamber, a co-sponsor of the forum, about what to expect. The morning of the debate itself, new poll numbers released showed exactly how tight the race is.

THURSDAY

West Plains, Mo.

Catherine Hanaway was the first female Speaker of the Missouri House and was the U. S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Michael asks her about ethics issues at the state the capitol and about crime, among other topics, before she heads to answer questions from the locals at a coffeehouse. LISTEN HERE >>

FRIDAY

Springfield, Mo.

Former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens addresses breaking news that national Democrats are spending money on attack ads against him. He also responds to criticism that he used to be a Democrat and, therefore, can’t be trusted by Republicans. LISTEN HERE >>

