Olympic Venues From 1904 Still in Use in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis should feel a little extra pride every time the national anthem plays for an American with an Olympic gold medal around his or her neck this month. Because the practice of giving out gold, silver and bronze medals actually began at the 1904 Olympics, in St. Louis.

And St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito says we’re still using some venues from those games:

Glen Echo Country Club – Last time golf was an Olympic sport was in 1904 in St. Louis, and it was held at Glen Echo.

Forest Park – Water polo, swimming and diving events were all held in the Life Saving Exhibition Lake, which is now covered by the Forest Park Golf Course.

Marathon route – The route was mostly dirt during the games, and since being paved over, has been shortened by a little more than a mile.

Creve Coeur Lake – Olympic rowing competitions were held there, and in 1945, it became St. Louis County’s first official park.

Francis Field at Washington University in St. Louis – Oldest Olympic development in the world to still be in active use.

You may even see some billboards, on Interstate 64/40 and Interstate 170, wishing Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, good luck from North America’s first Olympic city to South America’s first.

