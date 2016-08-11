No More Internet Envy, ‘Ultra Fast’ Gigabit Speeds Arrive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fasten your seat belts — the internet in St. Louis is about to get a whole lot faster.

AT&T is flipping the switch today on its ‘ultra fast’ service, called GigaPower. As the name suggests, users can expect speeds of one gigabit per second.

That’s downloading an entire high-definition movie in about 30 seconds. For the more business-minded, backing up a one terabyte hard drive in about 2 and a half hours.

Since school started today for many in the region, think of it as downloading 8,000 term papers in the blink of an eye.

It’s the fastest hook-up ever offered to general consumers in St. Louis.

“The demand, whether it’s from the business or the consumer end of things, has just skyrocketed,” AT&T Missouri President John Sondag says. “People are doing more and more, accessing cloud services for their businesses. They’re streaming more, watching their video online.”

There was a lot of envy when Google Fiber started stringing cables in Kansas City, then Austin, Texas and beyond. Kansas City believes availability of the super high-speed connectivity is helping attract start-ups there.

“AT&T’s is the same service,” Sondag said. “I would say [ours is] probably more reliable, but I’m biased on that.”

The first local areas to get the fiber optic connection are parts of the city of St. Louis, the city of St. Charles and University City. To see if your home, building or block is ready, check Att.com/GigaPower.

For business customers, go to Att.com/BusinessFiber.

AT&T intends to eventually extend the infrastructure to other parts of the area including Chesterfield and Edwardsville.

Sondag says the gigabit connection will run $90 a month.

