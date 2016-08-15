Brentwood Sick of Flash Flooding

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – For the second time in eight months, flash flooding has swamped several small businesses in a low-lying stretch of Manchester near the Deer Creek.

The brown, murky water swelled 2 feet and higher in shops along the 8500 block of Manchester, soaking merchandise, carpeting and furniture.

Many merchants want the Metropolitan Sewer District to cut out the dead wood and dredge Deer Creek before major rain events.

“If they would bother to clear out Deer Creek, where Deer Creek joins Black Creek, and turns southbound along Hanley,” said Bruce Becker of American Locksmith. “What causes this flood is debris backing up in the creek. It gets to the little overpass bridges and it makes a dam.”

MSD spokesman Lance LeComb says Deer Creek is not able to handle heavy rainfall from a major storm, such as happened December 26 or this week.

“There’s always going to be flooding along creeks,” LeComb said. “If you’re going to blame anyone, blame the rain.”

Frustrated merchants want MSD to dredge Deer Creek in Brentwood after 2nd flash flood since December . pic.twitter.com/HXRV7Thtcc — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) August 15, 2016

Others blame too much development in the area, converting grassy fields into buildings and parking lots that cause storm water runoff.

Dave Jablonski is a contractor helping clean up a six-unit apartment building at Mary Avenue and Manchester, where the lower level parking garage was flooded.

“The last time it happened was in 2008,” Jablonski said, “but it hasn’t happened for eight years in between, and now twice in one year, so it makes you wonder whether other development is causing this issue or what.”

Jablonski points to a new building south of the apartment complex, a building set on higher ground that puts the apartment complex in a valley.

Brentwood merchants cleaning up from flash flood in 8500 block of Manchester. pic.twitter.com/tfJWpiePmD — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) August 15, 2016

The rising waters also swamped a weight-lifting business, St. Louis Strength, owned by Nathan Williams. He was trying to dry out the weight lifting benches while he challenged the city of Brentwood to address the problem.

“It’s a shame the city of Brentwood keeps letting this place flood,” Williams said. “They should fix the problem instead of letting all these businesses flood every few months.”

Brentwood Assistant City Manager Lisa Koerkenmeier says they have been meeting with MSD and the Army Corps of Engineers to discuss how to deal with the flooding.

Among the ideas under consideration is dredging Deer Creek, but Koerkenmeier says it would have to be done thoroughly, not just in Brentwood.

Deer Creek crosses several jurisdictions.

Koerkenmeier says there’s no timetable on coming up with a plan to stop the pattern of Deer Creek flash flooding.

