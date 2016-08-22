1st Total Solar Eclipse Since 1442 Coming to St. Louis in Exactly 1 Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A once in a lifetime event is just a year away, and the world is taking notice.

The last time a total solar eclipse came through St. Louis the year was 1442. The next time it will happen — 2505.

Needless to say, Aug. 21, 2017, will be a big deal.

Anna Green, with the St. Louis Science Center, says start making plans now.

“I cannot stress enough just how spectacular of an event this is going to be,” she says. “This is something that people will spend their life savings on to come see, from all around the world.”

As early as five years ago, Europeans were calling to book hotel rooms in the St. Louis area to come watch the eclipse, Green says.

St. Louis had an annular eclipse in 1994, but that’s not the same thing as a total eclipse, where the sun is completely blocked by the moon.

Everyone will be able to see a partial eclipse, but if you want to witness the total eclipse, Green says to head to the southern part of St. Louis, or even further south outside the city.

You won’t need special glasses when the eclipse is total, but you will before and after when it the moon only partially blocks the sun.

Green says the Science Center has an eclipse task force, and it’s trying to get as many people involved as possible.

