Jason Bateman Spotted on Set Filming in Lake Ozark

September 1, 2016 12:33 PM
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMOX) – Actor Jason Bateman is currently filming his new series for Netflix in the Ozarks.

He was seen Wednesday on the Bagnell Dam Strip, Lake News Online reports. Click here to see photos.

The TV series is called “Ozark” – an hour-long drama about the underground world of illegal money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel.

Bateman is the director, and also plays the top money launderer in the show.

The show is set to debut sometime in 2017.

