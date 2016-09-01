Jason Bateman Spotted on Set Filming in Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMOX) – Actor Jason Bateman is currently filming his new series for Netflix in the Ozarks.

He was seen Wednesday on the Bagnell Dam Strip, Lake News Online reports. Click here to see photos.

The TV series is called “Ozark” – an hour-long drama about the underground world of illegal money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel.

Related story: Netflix Project Putting Lake of the Ozarks in the Spotlight

Bateman is the director, and also plays the top money launderer in the show.

The show is set to debut sometime in 2017.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook