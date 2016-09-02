Court Date Set For Alice Hezel, Maplewood’s ‘Weed Lady’

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – A court date has now been set for the case against Alice Hezel – the longtime Maplewood resident who’s been at odds with City Hall over her garden.

Bruce Morrison with the Great River Environmental Law Center is representing Hezel, who’s accused of violating Maplewood city ordinance for having weeds over 12 inches high.

He said they’ve received notice that there’s now a case number and an Oct. 13 docket call in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

“We expect we would announce then that we are ready for trial,” Morrison told KMOX News. “And according to the notice the case would be tried the following week.”

He said that will allow him to argue his client’s case before a jury of Hezel’s peers.

“The jurors, residents of St. Louis County, they should be more removed from the situation than a judge in Maplewood would be,” Morrison said. “I would expect that she would be treated fairly by the judge there, but he is a municipal judge for the city of Maplewood.”

Morrison was quick to add that he’s not suggesting the deck would be stacked against his client in a Maplewood courtroom.

City officials have suggested that it’s not just tall flowers and weeds on Hezel’s property that are problematic, but trash such as “an old bathtub, old air conditioner, and refrigerator” according to a letter from City Hall.

They’ve said they’re just interested in making sure that Hezel complies with city ordinance, like any other Maplewood resident.

