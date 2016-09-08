UPDATED: Funeral Arrangements Made for Phyllis Schlafly

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Funeral arrangements are set for conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly.

Ed Martin, the Eagle Forum’s president, says in a statement “Over the next 10 days, there are [three] opportunities for you to join the Schlafly family to celebrate Phyllis’ life and honor her faith.”

A visitation is scheduled at Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel in Olivette on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Saturday at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow on site.

Ed Martin, president of the Eagle Forum, has confirmed that Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump will be in town Saturday for the funeral.

Sources have told KMOX News that not only will Trump attend Schlafly’s funeral, but he will speak before the services.

Finally, a memorial celebration of Schlafly’s life will take place at Eagle Council in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

