New Missouri Gun Legislation Stirs Up National Attention

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Beginning Jan. 1, 2017, in the state of Missouri, most people will be allowed to carry concealed guns even if they haven’t gone through the training required for permits.

Missouri lawmakers overturned Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto of the legislation earlier this week.

The Associated Press provides this short description of the new, looser gun laws:

The sweeping guns legislation will allow most adults to carry concealed weapons without needing a permit. The legislation would create a “stand-your-ground” right, meaning people don’t have a duty to retreat from danger any place they are legally entitled to be present. It also expands the “castle doctrine” by allowing invited guests such as baby sitters to use deadly force if confronted in homes.

Now, the national media is starting to take notice of the United States’ newest “constitutional carry” state.

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” dedicated about 5 minutes to the subject Wednesday night.

“Missouri wants to let people carry guns with no training. None,” says Daily Show host Trevor Noah. “You realize, even when you play Pokemon, they start you off with training.”

One needs 16 hours of training to serve on a school board, the host goes on to say, and 48 hours of training to receive certification as a Missouri Master Naturalist, which help plant trees and create butterfly gardens.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is also featured in the segment, stating his opposition to the legislation.

The New York Times Editorial Board published an opinion piece Friday titled, “Missouri: The Shoot-Me State,” calling the veto override “an alarming victory for the gun lobby.”

“The measure has drawn no great national attention, but it certainly provides further evidence that gun safety cannot be left to state lawmakers beholden to the gun lobby,” the board writes.

The piece goes on the mention St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, along with the Kansas City mayor, who note that police would be “left at greater risk by this bill,” as well as Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal who warned that enacting the stand-your-ground standard would mean another “bad Samaritan like Zimmerman.”

