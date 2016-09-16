Point-of-View Footage Inside ‘The Darkness’ Zombie Laser Tag

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the scariest haunted housed in the country just got better.
KMOX Sports host Alex Ferrario and producer Sam Masterson accepted the challenge to hunt real zombies at The Darkeness’s newest attraction — Silo-X Zombie Laser Tag.
The Darkness has been haunting St. Louis since 1994. The Darkness is made up of six attractions in one location, including the two-story Darkness Haunted House, Terror Visions 3D Haunted House, New Outdoor Scare Zone, Monster Museum and gift store, plus, Silo-X Zombie Laser Tag and Escape Games.
For more info about one of the best Halloween attractions in the U.S., check out The Darkeness’s website.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment