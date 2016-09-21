SLU’s New Billiken Mascot: Updated or Unsettling?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis University revealed its new Billiken mascot Tuesday, and video and photos of the modernized Billiken quickly sparked social media backlash.

“Saint Louis University’s mascot is the Billikens. No, a billiken is not a type of lake, an airplane, or an offbrand big cat. It’s a ‘mythical good-luck figure who represents ‘things as they ought to be’’ according to the school’s website,” writes Patrick Redford of Deadspin. “Things apparently ought to be horrifying, because the updated mascot that SLU rolled out this evening is a winking nightmare imp.”

Here are some more looks at the new Billiken:

Your new Billiken mascot! pic.twitter.com/5Ss1VWM9WR — Billiken Athletics (@SLU_Billikens) September 20, 2016

What do you think of the updated mascot?

