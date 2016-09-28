Diaz Honors Death of Friend, Hits Grand Slam

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz left on the first plane he could get Sunday after his childhood friend and fellow major leaguer Jose Fernandez of the Miami Marlins tragically died.

Tuesday night was his first game back, and in the fourth inning he hit a grand slam. When Diaz got to home plate, he sent a kiss to the sky and pointed for his lost friend.

Aledmys Diaz, childhood friend of Jose Fernandez, hits grand slam in his 1st AB back pic.twitter.com/KVSP2PEhYt — Baseball Fam (@ShtBallPlayrsDo) September 28, 2016

Diaz was asked about the situation after the game and said:

“It’s very difficult for me to come here and concentrate on the game, but we’re professionals and have to do it. But that’s the legacy he left us that we should rejoice every time we have a chance to play baseball.”

St. Louis Cardinals Aledmys Diaz retrieves shirt St. Louis Cardinals Aledmys Diaz retrieves a Jose Fernandez shirt that hung in the dugout for their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 27, 2016. Diaz, a boyhood friend of Jose Fernandez, the Miami Marlins pitcher who died in a boating accident on September 25, 2016, hit his first career grand slam home run in the game as St. Louis defeated Cincinnat 12-5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

He described his trip to Miami to see the family of Fernandez. Diaz said he couldn’t even say a word while in route, and just hugged Fernandez’s mother when he arrived.

Diaz and Fernandez grew up on the same street in their home town in Cuba. And Fernandez has credited Diaz’s father for helping him develop into a major league talent.

The below photo shows the two players sitting in the front row. Diaz in the red cap and white shirt, and Fernandez, three places to the right, in a white cap and yellow shirt:

Jose Fernandez recently got to face his childhood buddy, @Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz, in the bigs: https://t.co/7cgFZsUE9t #RIPJoseFernandez pic.twitter.com/MfeJoxk274 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 26, 2016

Diaz’s grand slam gave the Cardinals a 5-2 lead over Cincinnati. The game featured a total of seven home runs, five by St. Louis, leading to a 12-5 victory for the Birds. St. Louis is now a game back of San Francisco for the second spot in the National League Wild Card.

This happened just a day after Miami and second baseman Dee Gordon honored their late pitcher in another very special way. The team all wore jersey’s with Fernandez’s name and number on the back. And when Gordon led off he took the first pitch wearing Fernandez’s batting helmet.

Then two pitches later, he hit a home run.

