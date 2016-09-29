Slay May Ask Lawmakers to Bring Back Red Light Cameras

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mayor Francis Slay may ask the Missouri Legislature to bring back red light cameras in effort to raise money for police.
Red light cameras were struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court as unconstitutional, but Mayor Slay wants a new law that would pass constitutional muster to get more cops on the street.
“I’m for the red light cameras, they do make those intersections safer – they do,” Slay says. “The people that don’t like it, are the ones getting the tickets.”
Slay says when motorists receive a red light ticket, the light was red before the vehicle entered the intersection. He adds that is a dangerous situation and if you don’t run the light, you don’t pay the fine.
They are also exploring a possible sales tax hike, or cell phone tax hike. This follows after the police chief said he urgently needs money for police raises and to hire a total of 260 more officers.
