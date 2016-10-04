SLU President Announces Changes Coming to New Billiken Mascot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It last took Saint Louis University 20 years to update its mascot. This time, it may only take two months.
A new video tweeted by SLU President Dr. Fred P. Pestello shows him visiting multiple exhibits at the Saint Louis Zoo to gather a few ideas about a new, new mascot.
Looks like Billiken 3.0 will be: Lovable, popular, entertaining, competitive and unique.
Judging by last month’s reaction to SLU’s first attempt at redesigning the Billiken, it can’t do much worse.
And to be fair, Pestello took the very negative comments well the first time around:
Pestello told the Post-Dispatch:
“We are pursuing changes to the mascot. However, the award-winning new Billiken logo that debuted in November will remain unchanged.”
