SLU President Announces Changes Coming to New Billiken Mascot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It last took Saint Louis University 20 years to update its mascot. This time, it may only take two months.

A new video tweeted by SLU President Dr. Fred P. Pestello shows him visiting multiple exhibits at the Saint Louis Zoo to gather a few ideas about a new, new mascot.

Received some advice on a new Billiken Mascot. You are not going to believe it! WATCH pic.twitter.com/7P3U9GrODj — Fred P. Pestello (@SLUPresident) October 4, 2016

Looks like Billiken 3.0 will be: Lovable, popular, entertaining, competitive and unique.

Judging by last month’s reaction to SLU’s first attempt at redesigning the Billiken, it can’t do much worse.

And to be fair, Pestello took the very negative comments well the first time around:

People said that about the Grinch too. Then his heart grew two sizes. 💙💙 https://t.co/o0Kt7yBR9u — Fred P. Pestello (@SLUPresident) September 21, 2016

Change is hard. @The_Billiken is currently going through puberty. Like us, his awkwardness is best met with compassion. https://t.co/IWyIf8Mhu9 — Fred P. Pestello (@SLUPresident) September 21, 2016

Have a great 2nd day, Bill. We have work to do! (But really, growing a beard helps) https://t.co/e2bpjpaAS9 — Fred P. Pestello (@SLUPresident) September 22, 2016

Pestello told the Post-Dispatch:

“We are pursuing changes to the mascot. However, the award-winning new Billiken logo that debuted in November will remain unchanged.”

