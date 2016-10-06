18-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of St. Louis County Officer

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Charges have been filed in the shooting death of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.

Trenton Forster (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon that 18-year-old Trenton Forster has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Forster is being held on $1 million bond.

The shooting happened when Officer Snyder was responding to a disturbance call in a neighborhood near South County Mall on Thursday morning around 5 a.m.

According to police, almost immediately upon the officers’ arrival, Forster, a suspect in the disturbance, opened fire, striking Snyder once. A second officer on scene returned fire, striking Forster five times. Forster was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Forster is involved in a felony narcotics case, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said, and Snyder was involved in that case.

