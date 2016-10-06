18-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of St. Louis County Officer

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Charges have been filed in the shooting death of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon that 18-year-old Trenton Forster has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Forster is being held on $1 million bond.
The shooting happened when Officer Snyder was responding to a disturbance call in a neighborhood near South County Mall on Thursday morning around 5 a.m.
According to police, almost immediately upon the officers’ arrival, Forster, a suspect in the disturbance, opened fire, striking Snyder once. A second officer on scene returned fire, striking Forster five times. Forster was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Forster is involved in a felony narcotics case, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said, and Snyder was involved in that case.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook
One Comment
I guess the DOJ will be rolling into town any minute. Oh wait, nevermind.