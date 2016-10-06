Fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Shot ‘Point-Blank’

Filed Under: Arno Drive, Blake Snyder, green park, Jon Belmar, Officer involved shooting, Officer shot, Police officer, shooting, South County, St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The slain St. Louis County police officer who was shot early Thursday morning in South County has been identified as 33-year-old Blake Snyder.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar gives details of a shooting death of Officer Blake Snyder as a photo of the officer is shown during a press conference in Clayton, Missouri on October 6, 2016. Belmar says that at 5:04 AM, on October 6, 2016, St. Louis County Police officers responded to a call for a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect of the disturbance opened fire, striking Snyder. A second officer on scene returned fire, striking the suspect. The officer was 33 years old and had served St. Louis County for the past four years. This is the first line of duty death for the St. Louis County Police Department since October 31, 2000. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar gives details of a shooting death of Officer Blake Snyder as a photo of the officer is shown during a press conference in Clayton, Missouri on October 6, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Related story: Slain St. Louis County Officer Leaves Behind Wife, 2-Year-Old Son

Snyder was shot point-blank with a pistol, according to St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. Trenton Forster, 18, has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in Snyder’s death.

Officer Snyder leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old son.

Snyder served St. Louis County for the past four years.

St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a disturbance in the 10700 block of Arno Drive around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, almost immediately upon the officers’ arrival, Forster, a suspect in the disturbance, opened fire, striking Snyder once. A second officer on scene returned fire, striking Forster fives times. Forster was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

This is the first line of duty death for the St. Louis County Police Department since the death of Sergeant Richard Weinhold on October 31, 2000.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen