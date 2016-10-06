Fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Shot ‘Point-Blank’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The slain St. Louis County police officer who was shot early Thursday morning in South County has been identified as 33-year-old Blake Snyder.

Snyder was shot point-blank with a pistol, according to St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. Trenton Forster, 18, has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in Snyder’s death.

Officer Snyder leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old son.

Officers still on scene in S. STL County where an officer was shot after responding to a call for a disturbance. Suspect also shot. pic.twitter.com/AkrTA1tnfK — Evita Caldwell (@itswriterswit) October 6, 2016

Snyder served St. Louis County for the past four years.

Truly saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brave @stlcountypd officers in the line of duty this morning. pic.twitter.com/XPYf7qlMI2 — Steve Stenger (@StengerSTLCo) October 6, 2016

St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a disturbance in the 10700 block of Arno Drive around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, almost immediately upon the officers’ arrival, Forster, a suspect in the disturbance, opened fire, striking Snyder once. A second officer on scene returned fire, striking Forster fives times. Forster was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

With a heavy heart, we confirm that on today's date one of our officers

died in the line of duty. He was a 4 yr veteran. #stlcountystrong pic.twitter.com/JHAq8mTeTm — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) October 6, 2016

This is the first line of duty death for the St. Louis County Police Department since the death of Sergeant Richard Weinhold on October 31, 2000.

