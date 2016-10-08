Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

Missouri & Illinois Politicians Address Trump Controversy

October 8, 2016 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, eric greitens, Hillary Clinton, Missouri politics, Republican Party, Rodney Davis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s Republican Party candidate for governor is condemning the recently-surfaced past comments presidential candidate Donald Trump made about treatment of women, but stops short of saying if he’ll still vote for Trump.

“What he (Trump) said was wrong and disgusting. There is no defense for it. From what I understand, he issued an apology Friday night. He needs to come out and show real remorse and regret for what he said,” Eric Greitens told reporters at a campaign stop, Saturday, in Des Peres.

When asked if he’d be casting a presidential vote for Trump, Greitens said, “I’m 100% committed to defeating Hillary Clinton. I believe she is dangerous for the country, and I believe we’ve had too many crooked career politicians like Hillary Clinton and Chris Koster (Greitens’ Democratic opponent for governor).”

Meanwhile, other top elected officials from the bi-state region are commenting on the Trump controversy bia e-mail and social media.

Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) – “As parents of a teenage daughter and teen twin boys, my wife and I teach them to respect women and that they will be judged by their words and actions. The abhorrent comments made by Donald Trump are inexcusable and go directly against what I’ve been doing in Washington to combat assaults on college campuses. Because of this, I am rescinding my support for Donald Trump and asking to have my name removed from his agriculture advisory committee. With the terrible options America has right now, I cannot cast my vote for any of the candidates, so I hope Donald Trump withdraws from the race so the American people can elect Mike Pence as our next president.”

Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) – “I have committed my short time in Congress to fighting for the most vulnerable in our society. As a strong and vocal advocate for victims of sex trafficking and assault, I must be true to those survivors and myself and condemn the predatory and reprehensible comments of Donald Trump. I withdraw my endorsement and call for Governor Pence to take the lead, so we can defeat Hillary Clinton.”

Senator Mark Kirk (R-Ill.) – “Donald Trump should drop out. The Republican Party should engage rules for emergency replacement.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Susan C Scott says:
    October 9, 2016 at 11:36 am

    Thanks for deciding who I should vote for, GOP people!!

    Reply | Report comment |

