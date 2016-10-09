UPDATED: Hundreds of Restaurants Fundraising for Officer Blake Snyder on November 1

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (Updated 6:15 a.m.) Organizers of Dine Out for Officer Blake Snyder say November’s event is getting bigger and bigger by the day.

The organizer for Dine-Out for Officer Mike Flamion is now doing the exact same event for Officer Blake Snyder, who was killed this month in South St. Louis County while responding to a disturbance call.

Last week, there were 17 restaurants participating in the event. Now, that number has exceeded 100 in the St. Louis and Metro East.

Katie Zaitz-Fink, the event organizer, says that number is only going to grow between now and then.

“I’m going to be calling restaurants in North County, South County and [all over] and ask people to please come on board and ask them to make this a day to remember in St. Louis history where we as a community came together and honored one of our heroes,” Zaitz-Fink said.

Some restaurants are donating 50 percent of sales on November 1st. Others are offering a free meal to all first responders who show up. Every penny of donated funds will go to Officer Snyder’s family.

Zaitz-Fink says she’s happy to see the community rally around a family in need.

“I know the phenomenal work that Backstoppers does but I know there are limitations of what they can and cannot do. I just thought there had to be something that we can do.”

Once again, just like it did with Officer Mike Flamion’s event, Big Chief Roadhouse is going to donate 100 percent of its profits to the Snyder family.

Zaitz-Fink is also working on a benefit for Officer Craig Tudor who was injured in a car accident recently.

For more information on all of these events, you can contact Zaitz-Fink at honorofficersnyder@gmail.com. Click here for a full, updated list of participating restaurants.

