Plaintiff in Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Powder Case to Take the Stand

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today marks the third week for a St. Louis jury hearing a high-stakes case on whether baby powder causes cancer.

The plaintiff, 46-year-old Deborah Giannecchini, is expected to take the witness stand soon. She believes her stage-four ovarian cancer was caused by using Johnson and Johnson’s talcum baby powder as a feminine hygiene product for most of her adult life.

She will testify that surgeons have already removed her ovaries, spleen and part of her stomach. She says she is not hopeful of living more than a couple of years.

Lawyers for Johnson and Johnson say there isn’t a single known cause of ovarian cancer, there has never been a study linking talcum powder to cancer and federal regulators have found hygiene products with talcum safe.

The jury has already heard two weeks of back and forth arguments on whether talcum powder is a carcinogen.

