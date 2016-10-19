Forster Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Officer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A formal arraignment was held Wednesday for the 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a St. Louis County police officer.
Trenton Forster appeared in Associate Circuit Court and entered pleas of not guilty to charges of 1st-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. He was arrested after 33-year-old county police officer Blake Snyder was fatally shot while answering a call on the morning of October 6th.
Forster was shot and wounded by another officer who responded to the scene.
It was the first on-duty death of a St. Louis County policeman in 16 years.
Forster’s court case has been continued until December 5th.
