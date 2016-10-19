Forster Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Officer

October 19, 2016 6:54 PM
Filed Under: 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action, Arraignment, Associate Circuit Court, Blake Snyder, Crime, not guilty, pleads, Trenton Forster

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A formal arraignment was held Wednesday for the 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a St. Louis County police officer.

Blake Snyder (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

Trenton Forster appeared in Associate Circuit Court and entered pleas of not guilty to charges of 1st-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. He was arrested after 33-year-old county police officer Blake Snyder was fatally shot while answering a call on the morning of October 6th.

Forster was shot and wounded by another officer who responded to the scene.

It was the first on-duty death of a St. Louis County policeman in 16 years.

Forster’s court case has been continued until December 5th.

