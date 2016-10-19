Outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease at University of Illinois

URBANA, Il. (KMOX) – The University of Illinois is dealing with dozens of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease.

University officials say they’ve seen more than 60 cases since the school year began.

Hand, foot and mouth disease causes painful sores and is spread through coughing, sneezing or kissing. An infected person can also spread the virus to others simply by touching objects and surfaces.

