Death Penalty Possible in St. Louis County Officer’s Killing

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say they have not determined whether they will seek the death penalty for a man charged in the fatal shooting of a St. Louis County police officer.
Eighteen-year-old Trenton Forster pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 33-year-old Blake Snyder.
Ed Magee, a spokesman for St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Robert P. McCulloch, says the death penalty is a possibility, but that it’s too early to make that decision.
Authorities say Forster killed Snyder on Oct. 6 after the officer responded to a disturbance call. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a second officer shot Forster multiple times.
Forster was released from a hospital Wednesday and moved to the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. His bail has been set at $1 million.
