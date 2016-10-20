Death Penalty Possible in St. Louis County Officer’s Killing

Associated Press October 20, 2016 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Blake Snyder, Bob McCulloch, Death Penalty, Ed Magee, St. Louis County Police, Trenton Forster

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say they have not determined whether they will seek the death penalty for a man charged in the fatal shooting of a St. Louis County police officer.

Eighteen-year-old Trenton Forster pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 33-year-old Blake Snyder.

Ed Magee, a spokesman for St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Robert P. McCulloch, says the death penalty is a possibility, but that it’s too early to make that decision.

Authorities say Forster killed Snyder on Oct. 6 after the officer responded to a disturbance call. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a second officer shot Forster multiple times.

Forster was released from a hospital Wednesday and moved to the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. His bail has been set at $1 million.

