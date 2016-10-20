Gary Sinise Foundation to Build Smart Home for Officer Flamion

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOX) – To the movie-going public, he will probably always be remembered as injured Vietnam vet “Lt. Dan” from the 1994 movie Forrest Gump.

But to injured Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion, actor Gary Sinise will be known as the benefactor behind an effort to build a new “smart home” for him and his family.

The effort was publicly unveiled Thursday morning right outside Ballwin police headquarters, with almost the entire department in uniform standing out front.

“The mission of the Gary Sinise Foundation is to serve and honor the needs of our defenders and first responders,” said Chris Kuban, a local representative of the foundation. “Through the RISE program, which stands for Restoring Independence and Supporting Empowerment, the Gary Sinise Foundation has participated in building specially adapted smart homes for two Missourians who were injured veterans.”

One of those was for Army veteran Chris Sanna, who was shot and critically wounded while walking back to his car from a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in September 2015.

Another local member of the Gary Sinise Foundation and director of the RISE program, Scott Schaeperkoetter, read from a letter penned by the actor himself.

“It is a courageous few who are willing to put their lives on the line each day, patrolling our streets in order to keep our fellow citizens safe,” Schaepperkoetter quoted from Sinise’s letter. “Michael, you embody that spirit. While we have not met face to face yet, I know that you are a special person.”

Donations made to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Flamion’s name will go toward the construction of a specially adapted smart home for the officer who was left permanently paralyzed from the neck down and on a respirator after he was shot during a route traffic stop July 8.

Organizers of this effort said due to the extent of his injuries, Flamion will require a specially adapted smart home to ease the burden of everyday life and assist in regaining his independence.

It will feature wider doors and hallways for Flamion’s wheelchair, and almost all operations of the home — from HVAC to lighting and more — will be run by a single remote.

The home will be located within Ballwin city borders, although an exact location is not being revealed publicly.

Among those on hand for Thursday’s announcement was a visibly moved Kevin Scott, chief of police.

He thanked the Gary Sinise Foundation and all those who support it, adding that Flamion will have to live with the consequences of that ill-fated traffic stop for the rest of his life.

“Michael Flamion is my top priority,” Scott pledged. “I was responsible for Michael Flamion on July 8 as the chief of police and I will forever live with his catastrophic injury every single day for the rest of my life.”

Foundation members released a brief message from Flamion, who remains in Colorado where he’s undergoing treatment and taking part in physical rehabilitation, accompanied by his wife, Sarah.

“We’re very thankful and excited for the Gary Sinise Foundation that’s helping us build a house,” Flamion said in a soft voice.

“We’re thankful for all the people who’ve donated time and money to the foundation to help us get a modified home for Mike,” added his wife.

Foundation members are issuing a public challenge to get involved in the effort to fund the construction of Flamion’s new home.

There’s no set goal, but they say past homes built for injured veterans have cost between $500,000 to $1.4 million.

Donations can be made in one of two ways:

* Log onto the website http://www.SupportOfficerFlamion.com, click on donate, select donation amount, choose Officer Flamion under the “Apply your gift to” dropdown menu option, then complete payment process. * Make check payable to “Gary Sinise Foundation” with a note or memo citing police officer Michael Flamion as the donation recipient, and mail it to “Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 50008, Studio City CA 91614”.

Organizers hope to have the Flamions’ new home built within eight to 12 months.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook