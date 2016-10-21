GlobalHack Kicks Off Homelessness Hackathon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Expect the competition to be fierce at Chaifetz Arena this weekend. But instead of basketball, competitors will be hacking for a cause.

GlobalHack is challenging about 1,200 coders and techies from 33 states and 5 foreign countries to make the homeless services industry better with its biggest hackathon to date. The prize pool: $1 million.

GlobalHack founder Gabe Lozano says this is an opportunity to better connect techies with an ethical problem in society. Technology infiltrates almost everything we do and he says this is a chance to structurally improve the way the homeless are helped.

“People are excited about two things. One, they want to make money; $1 million is a lot of cash. Second is they want to solve a problem that matters,” he says.

Local organizations like the St. Patrick’s Center are on-board, excited to see what solutions may be hacked this weekend.

Lozano says there are three main parameters for the competition. “One would be how does supply chain management actually work and look like in that industry, the second would be how does client management look and work within that industry and the third is how does data sharing look and work within that industry.”

After the event, Lozano says part of the prize money will go to the implementation of the winning software, which will then be made available, open-source.

