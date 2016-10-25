Alderman Defends New Ballpark Village Tax Breaks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Why should city taxpayers help the St. Louis Cardinals build a $220 million expansion of Ballpark Village?

Downtown Alderman Jack Coatar says it’s appropriate to provide the team with a total of $16 million in state and city tax breaks, money that would help build a 900-space parking garage for the project.

“None of this is coming from general revenue,” Coatar said. “This is all tax dollars that would be generated at the project. So without the project, these funds don’t exist.”

But in a city struggling to make budget why not refuse any more tax giveaways? What would happen if the city said no?

“If we said no, I think you might see some pared-down, scaled down version of Phase-Two,” Coatar said. “But I’m hopeful that my colleagues and the folks in the city will say yes.”

Coatar argues that giving the Cardinals a $16 million tax break is consistent with commercial real estate incentives in the regional market.

“To incentivize people to build things downtown requires some level of subsidy ,” Coatar said. “And you know what? It’s the same thing in Clayton. New construction in Clayton receives huge subsidies. Look at what Centene’s doing.”

The Clayton Board of Aldermen is considering a plan to provide an estimated $147 million in public assistance to the $1 billion expansion of the Centene health care campus in downtown Clayton. Most of the money would come from property tax abatement for Centene.

With the Ballpark Village expansion, Coatar is touting a protection for taxpayers that would be included in the bill: The Cardinals would only get the tax break if they bring in “net new jobs.” The idea is to avoid building a new office tower simply for an existing downtown company to move down the street.

“There’s language in there that requires any subsidy for an office building to require net new jobs,” Coatar said. “They have to prove to the city and the state that they’re creating new jobs to put in this building.”

The office building would feature 100,000 square-feet of Class A office space at 8th and Clark, with a view of the ballpark and the Mississippi River.

Coatar says he doesn’t know who the Cardinals have in mind as possible tenants, but he speculates it could be a “technology-related” tenant.

“I don’t think this is a build-it-and-they-will-come deal,” Coatar said.

